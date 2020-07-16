All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

1318 Halsey Street

1318 Halsey Street · (347) 276-6081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1318 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
DEAL OF THE MONTH!Two real bedrooms & beautiful!Available Now! In Unit Washer & Dryer!! Must See!! 1,000SF!Recently renovated 2 bedroom. Apartment features unique kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, beautiful glass tile back splash, and dishwasher !!! With in-unit washer dryer you'll never have to spend time in the laundry mat! Spacious equal size bedrooms with exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout. Conveniently located just one block from the Halsey L train, and all that the trendy Bushwick neighborhood has to offer.Delis on the cornerTake out options feed away!.Grocery store close by as well.Contact Brandon ASAP!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Halsey Street have any available units?
1318 Halsey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1318 Halsey Street have?
Some of 1318 Halsey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Halsey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
No, 1318 Halsey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1318 Halsey Street offer parking?
No, 1318 Halsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 1318 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 Halsey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Halsey Street have a pool?
No, 1318 Halsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 1318 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1318 Halsey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 Halsey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 Halsey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
