All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 129 Kane Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
129 Kane Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

129 Kane Street

129 Kane Street · (631) 905-7842
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

129 Kane Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
media room
Welcome to 129 Kane Street - located on a landmarked block in historic Cobble Hill. This incredible duplex unit features a sprawling 1,600 square foot layout, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with a huge basement level recreational space that can be used as a den, playroom, media room, or spacious home gym.A private entrance will bring you to the open loft-like living/dining room offering a custom stainless steel kitchen with a gas cooktop, granite countertops, designer cabinetry, beautifully finished hardwood floors, 12 foot high ceilings, a skylight, and oversized windows with south and west exposure drenching the entire space in sunlight. Other features of this beautiful home include central air and heating, an in-unit washer/dryer, a dishwasher, recessed lighting, and ample closet space throughout.Located on the cusp of three bustling neighborhoods (Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens and the Columbia Street Waterfront District), and just around the corner from coveted PS 29. This gracious home is convenient to many of Cobble Hill's main attractions including the 85 acre Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Borough Hall, Van Voorhees playground/dog park and Trader Joes! Also convenient to major subways including the F, and G lines at Bergen Street just 2 stops out of Manhattan.Neighboring streets are lined with countless delicious restaurants and trendy cocktail bars like June, Popina, Alma, Congress Bar, The Brazen Head, La Vara, Mooburger, Joya, The Pop Shop, and neighborhood (and world) favorite pizza shop, Lucali. Life at 129 Kane Street will put you in the center of it all in one of Brooklyns most charming, and vibrant neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Kane Street have any available units?
129 Kane Street has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 129 Kane Street have?
Some of 129 Kane Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Kane Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 Kane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Kane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Kane Street is pet friendly.
Does 129 Kane Street offer parking?
No, 129 Kane Street does not offer parking.
Does 129 Kane Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Kane Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Kane Street have a pool?
No, 129 Kane Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 Kane Street have accessible units?
No, 129 Kane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Kane Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Kane Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Kane Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 129 Kane Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 129 Kane Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity