Welcome to 129 Kane Street - located on a landmarked block in historic Cobble Hill. This incredible duplex unit features a sprawling 1,600 square foot layout, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with a huge basement level recreational space that can be used as a den, playroom, media room, or spacious home gym.A private entrance will bring you to the open loft-like living/dining room offering a custom stainless steel kitchen with a gas cooktop, granite countertops, designer cabinetry, beautifully finished hardwood floors, 12 foot high ceilings, a skylight, and oversized windows with south and west exposure drenching the entire space in sunlight. Other features of this beautiful home include central air and heating, an in-unit washer/dryer, a dishwasher, recessed lighting, and ample closet space throughout.Located on the cusp of three bustling neighborhoods (Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens and the Columbia Street Waterfront District), and just around the corner from coveted PS 29. This gracious home is convenient to many of Cobble Hill's main attractions including the 85 acre Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Borough Hall, Van Voorhees playground/dog park and Trader Joes! Also convenient to major subways including the F, and G lines at Bergen Street just 2 stops out of Manhattan.Neighboring streets are lined with countless delicious restaurants and trendy cocktail bars like June, Popina, Alma, Congress Bar, The Brazen Head, La Vara, Mooburger, Joya, The Pop Shop, and neighborhood (and world) favorite pizza shop, Lucali. Life at 129 Kane Street will put you in the center of it all in one of Brooklyns most charming, and vibrant neighborhoods.