Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

127 Wythe Avenue

127 Wythe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

127 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Prime Williamsburg Northside location!! This stylin two bedroom duplex is located next to Brooklyn Bowl and the Bedford L train! The apartment itself boasts 2 bathrooms, big bedrooms and tons of light since it's a corner unit. You'll see hardwood floors throughout and good closet space for all of your things. There are also two landing areas where you could easily make another nook. Come and get it.Call or email anytime to view. #realestatedoneright***Video tour available upon request!!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Wythe Avenue have any available units?
127 Wythe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 127 Wythe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
127 Wythe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Wythe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 127 Wythe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 127 Wythe Avenue offer parking?
No, 127 Wythe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 127 Wythe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Wythe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Wythe Avenue have a pool?
No, 127 Wythe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 127 Wythe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 127 Wythe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Wythe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Wythe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Wythe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Wythe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
