127 Wythe Avenue

Prime Williamsburg Northside location!! This stylin two bedroom duplex is located next to Brooklyn Bowl and the Bedford L train! The apartment itself boasts 2 bathrooms, big bedrooms and tons of light since it's a corner unit. You'll see hardwood floors throughout and good closet space for all of your things. There are also two landing areas where you could easily make another nook. Come and get it.Call or email anytime to view. #realestatedoneright***Video tour available upon request!!***