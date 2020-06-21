All apartments in Brooklyn
1250 Herkimer Street

1250 Herkimer Street · (646) 255-3617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1250 Herkimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,244

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This Gut Renovated 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath features include: Extra Large Eat-In GRANITE Kitchen with STAINLESS-STEEL App (Gas-Range, Microwave and a Dishwasher). Very Large living room with Exposed brick wall, 3 GENEROUS Bedrooms with Ample closet space, Elegant yet Modern Tiled Bath also you have NEW Hardwood Floors High Ceiling and Recess Lights.Each unit comes with a WASHER & DRYER and STORAGE ROOM!! No extra cost.Quiet, tree-lined block in Stuyvesant Heightsmoments to the A / C trains (Rockaway Ave. station)Short distance to the J / Z / L trains (Broadway Junction)Local cafes and eateries like Peaches, Saraghina, Peaches Hot House, and more.Please contact me with any question.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Herkimer Street have any available units?
1250 Herkimer Street has a unit available for $2,244 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1250 Herkimer Street have?
Some of 1250 Herkimer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Herkimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Herkimer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Herkimer Street pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Herkimer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1250 Herkimer Street offer parking?
No, 1250 Herkimer Street does not offer parking.
Does 1250 Herkimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 Herkimer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Herkimer Street have a pool?
No, 1250 Herkimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Herkimer Street have accessible units?
No, 1250 Herkimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Herkimer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Herkimer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Herkimer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Herkimer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
