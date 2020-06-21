1250 Herkimer Street

Amenities
This Gut Renovated 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath features include: Extra Large Eat-In GRANITE Kitchen with STAINLESS-STEEL App (Gas-Range, Microwave and a Dishwasher). Very Large living room with Exposed brick wall, 3 GENEROUS Bedrooms with Ample closet space, Elegant yet Modern Tiled Bath also you have NEW Hardwood Floors High Ceiling and Recess Lights.Each unit comes with a WASHER & DRYER and STORAGE ROOM!! No extra cost.Quiet, tree-lined block in Stuyvesant Heightsmoments to the A / C trains (Rockaway Ave. station)Short distance to the J / Z / L trains (Broadway Junction)Local cafes and eateries like Peaches, Saraghina, Peaches Hot House, and more.Please contact me with any question.