1236 Halsey St
1236 Halsey St

1236 Halsey Street · (718) 400-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1236 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Welcome to 1236 Halsey Street, a Brand NEW 4 BED apartment with modern design & finishes. NO FEE!This stunning brand new unit is overlooking Irving Square Park! The apt features an open concept layout with very bright rooms flooded with sunlight through the arched windows overlooking the park! Enter the living room and be greeted by a bright living space with giant skylight and a modern gray kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances including a DISHWASHER and White Quartz counters. Other features include Wide plank hardwood floors, tall ceilings and lots of windows flooding the apt with sunlight, Central Air Conditioning and a sleek modern bathroom with waterfall shower head. The bedrooms all can accommodate queen beds and all have spacious closets. FEATURES:Washer/Dryer in UnitDishwasherCentral AirVirtual Assistant Security IntercomPets on case by case basisGuarantors allowed*Price advertised is net effective. SPECIAL OFFER FOR LEASES SIGNED BY JUNE, THE MONTH OF JUNE WILL BE FREE

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1236 Halsey St have any available units?
1236 Halsey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1236 Halsey St have?
Some of 1236 Halsey St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 Halsey St currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Halsey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Halsey St pet-friendly?
No, 1236 Halsey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1236 Halsey St offer parking?
No, 1236 Halsey St does not offer parking.
Does 1236 Halsey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1236 Halsey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Halsey St have a pool?
No, 1236 Halsey St does not have a pool.
Does 1236 Halsey St have accessible units?
No, 1236 Halsey St does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Halsey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 Halsey St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 Halsey St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1236 Halsey St has units with air conditioning.
