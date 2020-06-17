1236 Halsey St

Amenities

Welcome to 1236 Halsey Street, a Brand NEW 4 BED apartment with modern design & finishes. NO FEE!This stunning brand new unit is overlooking Irving Square Park! The apt features an open concept layout with very bright rooms flooded with sunlight through the arched windows overlooking the park! Enter the living room and be greeted by a bright living space with giant skylight and a modern gray kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances including a DISHWASHER and White Quartz counters. Other features include Wide plank hardwood floors, tall ceilings and lots of windows flooding the apt with sunlight, Central Air Conditioning and a sleek modern bathroom with waterfall shower head. The bedrooms all can accommodate queen beds and all have spacious closets. FEATURES:Washer/Dryer in UnitDishwasherCentral AirVirtual Assistant Security IntercomPets on case by case basisGuarantors allowed*Price advertised is net effective. SPECIAL OFFER FOR LEASES SIGNED BY JUNE, THE MONTH OF JUNE WILL BE FREE