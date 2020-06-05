All apartments in Brooklyn
1235 FULTON STREET

1235 Fulton Street · (917) 746-8536
Location

1235 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Huge and classic 3 .5 bedrooms located between Fulton and Bedford. This apartment is ideally located in the hustling and bustling of many surrounding amenities .This classic apartment features:-

~~3 huge bedrooms
~~Hard wood floors
~~ Plenty of deep closets
~~ Spacious living space
~~ Lovely kitchen
~~ Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances
~~ 1/2 room ( can be converted as a single bedroom or office space)
~~Extra room can be used as storage or small office space.
~~ French Doors leading to living space. This apartment have unique characters,

You will know it once you see it!!. All the rooms reflects plenty of natural light which makes the entire apartment bright and cozy. Heat and Hot water is included . PETS are welcomed and Guarantors are accepted too.

This apartment is centrally located to, fitness center, plenty of restaurants, retail stores , clothing stores and many other retails and eateries. Just 5 minutes away, you can easily catch A/C trains from Nostrand to commute to the city.

Please call/text or email to view this apartment.
Pictures contain photos from similar units in the same building
===Ref:626049=== (rev 24)

Pets - Dogs ok,Pre-War

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 FULTON STREET have any available units?
1235 FULTON STREET has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1235 FULTON STREET have?
Some of 1235 FULTON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 FULTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1235 FULTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 FULTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 FULTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1235 FULTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1235 FULTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1235 FULTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 FULTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 FULTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1235 FULTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1235 FULTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1235 FULTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 FULTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 FULTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 FULTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1235 FULTON STREET has units with air conditioning.
