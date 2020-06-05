1235 FULTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Huge and classic 3 .5 bedrooms located between Fulton and Bedford. This apartment is ideally located in the hustling and bustling of many surrounding amenities .This classic apartment features:-



~~3 huge bedrooms

~~Hard wood floors

~~ Plenty of deep closets

~~ Spacious living space

~~ Lovely kitchen

~~ Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances

~~ 1/2 room ( can be converted as a single bedroom or office space)

~~Extra room can be used as storage or small office space.

~~ French Doors leading to living space. This apartment have unique characters,



You will know it once you see it!!. All the rooms reflects plenty of natural light which makes the entire apartment bright and cozy. Heat and Hot water is included . PETS are welcomed and Guarantors are accepted too.



This apartment is centrally located to, fitness center, plenty of restaurants, retail stores , clothing stores and many other retails and eateries. Just 5 minutes away, you can easily catch A/C trains from Nostrand to commute to the city.



Please call/text or email to view this apartment.

Pictures contain photos from similar units in the same building

Pets - Dogs ok,Pre-War