1228 Bedford Avenue
1228 Bedford Avenue

1228 Bedford Avenue · (718) 878-1746
Location

1228 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful true two bedroom apartment offers lots of space and natural light! Spanning about 950 square feet, it features a large living room with three windows offering unobstructed views and a dining area, an open kitchen, and two spacious bedrooms, one of which will fit a king bed and the other a queen bed plus other furniture. There are also lots of closets and a small room perfect for a small office or storage room. The location is great! Lots of popular cafes and bars are nearby along Bedford, Franklin, and Nostrand Avenues, like the Corner Grind, Tilly's BKLN, Hart's, Golda, The Mixtape Shop, Calaca, Ali's Roti Shop, Hart's Restaurants, Daily Press Cafe, Napoleon's Soul Food, Basquiat's Bar and more. The Nostrand Avenue A and C trains, as well as the Franklin Avenue C and S trains are all nearby. Pets are ok with approval. Tenant pays for electricity and gas to cover cooking, heat and hot water. Call today to schedule a virtual viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
1228 Bedford Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1228 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Bedford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Bedford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
No, 1228 Bedford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Bedford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1228 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1228 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Bedford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Bedford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
