1228 Bedford Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful true two bedroom apartment offers lots of space and natural light! Spanning about 950 square feet, it features a large living room with three windows offering unobstructed views and a dining area, an open kitchen, and two spacious bedrooms, one of which will fit a king bed and the other a queen bed plus other furniture. There are also lots of closets and a small room perfect for a small office or storage room. The location is great! Lots of popular cafes and bars are nearby along Bedford, Franklin, and Nostrand Avenues, like the Corner Grind, Tilly's BKLN, Hart's, Golda, The Mixtape Shop, Calaca, Ali's Roti Shop, Hart's Restaurants, Daily Press Cafe, Napoleon's Soul Food, Basquiat's Bar and more. The Nostrand Avenue A and C trains, as well as the Franklin Avenue C and S trains are all nearby. Pets are ok with approval. Tenant pays for electricity and gas to cover cooking, heat and hot water. Call today to schedule a virtual viewing!