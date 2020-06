Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Beautiful and sun loaded floor-thru with eat in kitchen, Skylights, large bathroom and lots of charm. The apartment was recently painted and updated has beautiful original hardwood floors and a very versatile layout. Located one block from prospect park, near YMCA Armory, Union Market, and all services. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Utilities included.