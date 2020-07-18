1218 Saint Marks Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Enjoy this 1,845 square foot, 4 bed / 2 bath duplex townhouse with a 1,700 square foot back patio all to yourself!As you enter the double front doors, youre greeted by the original staircase thats illuminate by the skylight. Both bedrooms on the first floor can easily fit queen size beds and have built in closet space. The extra room leading to the rear kitchen can be used as an office, den, studio space, or even a spare bedroom. A separate laundry room houses the washer and dryer with plenty of additional space to store all your linens. The eat-in kitchen is drenched with natural light from its own skylight and windows facing the back patio. The king-sized master bedroom on the second floor is connected to a smaller room that functions as a large walk-in-closet. The remainder of the second floor is a large, open layout consisting of kitchen, dining, and living space with large windows providing back patio views. Did we mention the brand new, 1,700 square foot, wood-decked back patio?! Almost equivalent to the interior square footage, this backyard is just waiting for you to turn it into your own private outdoor oasis. The possibilities are endless with this kind of space. The townhouse was tastefully renovated while preserving original details such as fireplaces and hardwood floors. Additional details include triple exposure (north, south, and west), double-pane windows, skylights, stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher), in-unit washer & dryer, central heating, and Slomins home security system. The basement level will not be included as part of the rental but use of the basement for storage is potentially available at the landlords discretion. This townhouse is directly across the street from Woods Playgound and PS 335. Conveniently located within walking distance to both the A train and 2/3/4 trains, there are multiple grocery stores and dining options such as Tamra Teahouse within a two-block radius.-October 1st move-in-Pets case-by-case-In-person showing by appointment only-Video available