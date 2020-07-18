All apartments in Brooklyn
1218 Saint Marks Avenue
1218 Saint Marks Avenue

1218 Saint Marks Avenue · (734) 709-8664
Location

1218 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Enjoy this 1,845 square foot, 4 bed / 2 bath duplex townhouse with a 1,700 square foot back patio all to yourself!As you enter the double front doors, youre greeted by the original staircase thats illuminate by the skylight. Both bedrooms on the first floor can easily fit queen size beds and have built in closet space. The extra room leading to the rear kitchen can be used as an office, den, studio space, or even a spare bedroom. A separate laundry room houses the washer and dryer with plenty of additional space to store all your linens. The eat-in kitchen is drenched with natural light from its own skylight and windows facing the back patio. The king-sized master bedroom on the second floor is connected to a smaller room that functions as a large walk-in-closet. The remainder of the second floor is a large, open layout consisting of kitchen, dining, and living space with large windows providing back patio views. Did we mention the brand new, 1,700 square foot, wood-decked back patio?! Almost equivalent to the interior square footage, this backyard is just waiting for you to turn it into your own private outdoor oasis. The possibilities are endless with this kind of space. The townhouse was tastefully renovated while preserving original details such as fireplaces and hardwood floors. Additional details include triple exposure (north, south, and west), double-pane windows, skylights, stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher), in-unit washer & dryer, central heating, and Slomins home security system. The basement level will not be included as part of the rental but use of the basement for storage is potentially available at the landlords discretion. This townhouse is directly across the street from Woods Playgound and PS 335. Conveniently located within walking distance to both the A train and 2/3/4 trains, there are multiple grocery stores and dining options such as Tamra Teahouse within a two-block radius.-October 1st move-in-Pets case-by-case-In-person showing by appointment only-Video available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Saint Marks Avenue have any available units?
1218 Saint Marks Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1218 Saint Marks Avenue have?
Some of 1218 Saint Marks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Saint Marks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Saint Marks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Saint Marks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Saint Marks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Saint Marks Avenue offer parking?
No, 1218 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1218 Saint Marks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 Saint Marks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Saint Marks Avenue have a pool?
No, 1218 Saint Marks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Saint Marks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1218 Saint Marks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Saint Marks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 Saint Marks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Saint Marks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 Saint Marks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
