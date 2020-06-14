121 Woodbine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Brand new fully renovated 4 bedroom duplex unit. All bedrooms equal size, with room for full sized beds and other furniture. 2 full bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, central air. Large PRIVATE balcony with full-size grill. Bluetooth speaker connection. Roof access with city skyline views, plus bluetooth speaker and full-size grill on the roof, great for rooftop parties. Laundry in the building.



Averages to $800 per bedroom, a great price for the area.



3 blocks to the J train at Gates Avenue or 10 minutes walk to the L/M at Myrtle Wyckoff.



Only 1st and Security to move in. NO BROKER FEE!!



Must have excellent credit and annual income of 40x the monthly rent to qualify. Guarantors accepted.