121 Woodbine St
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

121 Woodbine St

121 Woodbine Street · (347) 735-6055
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

121 Woodbine Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Brand new fully renovated 4 bedroom duplex unit. All bedrooms equal size, with room for full sized beds and other furniture. 2 full bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, central air. Large PRIVATE balcony with full-size grill. Bluetooth speaker connection. Roof access with city skyline views, plus bluetooth speaker and full-size grill on the roof, great for rooftop parties. Laundry in the building. 

Averages to $800 per bedroom, a great price for the area. 

3 blocks to the J train at Gates Avenue or 10 minutes walk to the L/M at Myrtle Wyckoff. 

Only 1st and Security to move in. NO BROKER FEE!!

Must have excellent credit and annual income of 40x the monthly rent to qualify. Guarantors accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Woodbine St have any available units?
121 Woodbine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 121 Woodbine St have?
Some of 121 Woodbine St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Woodbine St currently offering any rent specials?
121 Woodbine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Woodbine St pet-friendly?
No, 121 Woodbine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 121 Woodbine St offer parking?
No, 121 Woodbine St does not offer parking.
Does 121 Woodbine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Woodbine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Woodbine St have a pool?
No, 121 Woodbine St does not have a pool.
Does 121 Woodbine St have accessible units?
No, 121 Woodbine St does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Woodbine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Woodbine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Woodbine St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 Woodbine St has units with air conditioning.
