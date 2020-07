Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No Fee!Renovated spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment features open concept kitchen with dining area that flows into a separate living room! Stainless steel kitchen appliances including Dishwasher and In-Unit Washer/Dryer for convenience. Hardwood floors throughout and only 1 flight up. Cooking and heating gas & electricity is not included. Small pets upon approval. Shares welcome! Guarantors allowed. Short distance to SUNY Downstate and within 1 block to 2/5 trains. Available August 1st .