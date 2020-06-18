All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

1205 Rogers Avenue

1205 Rogers Avenue · (718) 613-2994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1205 Rogers Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spacious STUDIO apartment in Flatbush offering a STABILIZED lease in a well maintained walk-up building. The apartment is located on the 1st floor with 8' high ceilings and 3 over sized windows producing great natural light, open living area, hardwood floors, open kitchen, sizable windowed bathroom, lots of closets, heat and hot water included. Only blocks from the 2/5 subway line @ Newkirk for an easy commute. The location puts you within minutes of shopping, local convenience stores and a growing number of eateries in the Flatbush/Ditmas Park area. Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Rogers Avenue have any available units?
1205 Rogers Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1205 Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Rogers Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Rogers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1205 Rogers Avenue offer parking?
No, 1205 Rogers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Rogers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Rogers Avenue have a pool?
No, 1205 Rogers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1205 Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Rogers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Rogers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Rogers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
