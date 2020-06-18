1205 Rogers Avenue

Amenities

Spacious STUDIO apartment in Flatbush offering a STABILIZED lease in a well maintained walk-up building. The apartment is located on the 1st floor with 8' high ceilings and 3 over sized windows producing great natural light, open living area, hardwood floors, open kitchen, sizable windowed bathroom, lots of closets, heat and hot water included. Only blocks from the 2/5 subway line @ Newkirk for an easy commute. The location puts you within minutes of shopping, local convenience stores and a growing number of eateries in the Flatbush/Ditmas Park area. Sorry No Pets.