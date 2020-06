Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PERFECT DEAL !!!July 1 Lease Start WELCOME TO #2Perfect RENOVATED 3 Bedroom and Home Office and 2 bathroom apartment with CENTRAL AC!! Gut renovated from top to bottom with spacious and separate bedroomsAll with windows and closets! Nice open living room with brand new chefs kitchen including dishwasher. See video for sizing. All rooms can fit queen beds!Located in the heart of Lefferts GardensNostrand Mega downstairs for laundry and Pioneer Laundromat. 1 block to Key Foods for your grocery. Very close to prospect park as well as close to great shops and essential restaurants in the Crown Heights Corridor on Franklin Avenue. Steps to the subway will shoot you in and around Brooklyn in a flash!Tenants pay heat, cooking gas , and electricity Landlord pay hot water wesome quiet and well maintained building. Nice landlords too! Pets upon approval with pet deposit.Email Brandon today