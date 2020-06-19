120 Clifton Place

Amenities
Move right in to this FURNISHED brownstone! Only leasing for 1-4 months. No 12 month leases. No Broker Fee. June 2 move in- can be flexible.
Video Tour- Coming Soon!
A gorgeously renovated brownstone, right by the C and G trains, this single-family home is gorgeous! With a backyard, chef's kitchen, and other contemporary amenities, our home is ideal for those who seek only the Best of Brooklyn.
The space
- An eclectic mix of mid-century modern decor & antiques and other pieces collected throughout our travels.
- : 3 floors offer plenty of room f
- Private and furnished backyard with grill.
- On street parking is free and plentiful.
- Home includes free in-house laundry and free wifi access.
- All beds feature Tempurpedic mattresses and high thread count linens.
- All bathrooms are throughly cleaned prior to each reservation and include essential toiletries as well as towels.