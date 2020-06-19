All apartments in Brooklyn
120 Clifton Place

Location

120 Clifton Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Move right in to this FURNISHED brownstone! Only leasing for 1-4 months. No 12 month leases. No Broker Fee. June 2 move in- can be flexible.

Video Tour- Coming Soon!

A gorgeously renovated brownstone, right by the C and G trains, this single-family home is gorgeous! With a backyard, chef's kitchen, and other contemporary amenities, our home is ideal for those who seek only the Best of Brooklyn.

The space
- An eclectic mix of mid-century modern decor & antiques and other pieces collected throughout our travels.
- : 3 floors offer plenty of room f
- Private and furnished backyard with grill.
- On street parking is free and plentiful.
- Home includes free in-house laundry and free wifi access.
- All beds feature Tempurpedic mattresses and high thread count linens.
- All bathrooms are throughly cleaned prior to each reservation and include essential toiletries as well as towels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Clifton Place have any available units?
120 Clifton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 120 Clifton Place have?
Some of 120 Clifton Place's amenities include recently renovated, bbq/grill, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Clifton Place currently offering any rent specials?
120 Clifton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Clifton Place pet-friendly?
No, 120 Clifton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 120 Clifton Place offer parking?
No, 120 Clifton Place does not offer parking.
Does 120 Clifton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Clifton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Clifton Place have a pool?
No, 120 Clifton Place does not have a pool.
Does 120 Clifton Place have accessible units?
No, 120 Clifton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Clifton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Clifton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Clifton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Clifton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
