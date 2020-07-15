All apartments in Brooklyn
118 Montague Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

118 Montague Street

118 Montague Street · (718) 923-8025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
SHOWING BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY **The Corcoran Group is pleased to present 118 Montague Street residence 4 for rent. The original details are just as breathtaking in person as they are in the photographs. The first thing you will notice upon entering is that the property exudes warmth and doesn't require much decorating as all of the beauty you would want in your home is already built-in. Rarely-seen details including floor-to-ceiling casement windows, extraordinarily high ceilings layout maximize sunlight and give it an open, airy feel. This particular unit offers a renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, loads of custom cabinetry and storage options as well as stainless appliances including D/W! The bathroom was also recently re-done and offers subway tile, oversized stand-up shower spa and new vanity and sink. As you can see in the photos, the bedroom can also accommodate nice-sized furnishings and also offers a large closet and huge overhead storage. There is a second double closet in the living room also with ample overhead storage. This is an apartment not to be missed! Pets on approval. 7/1 move in. 15% brokers fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Montague Street have any available units?
118 Montague Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 Montague Street have?
Some of 118 Montague Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Montague Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 Montague Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Montague Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Montague Street is pet friendly.
Does 118 Montague Street offer parking?
No, 118 Montague Street does not offer parking.
Does 118 Montague Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Montague Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Montague Street have a pool?
No, 118 Montague Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 Montague Street have accessible units?
No, 118 Montague Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Montague Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Montague Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Montague Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Montague Street does not have units with air conditioning.
