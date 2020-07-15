Amenities

SHOWING BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY **The Corcoran Group is pleased to present 118 Montague Street residence 4 for rent. The original details are just as breathtaking in person as they are in the photographs. The first thing you will notice upon entering is that the property exudes warmth and doesn't require much decorating as all of the beauty you would want in your home is already built-in. Rarely-seen details including floor-to-ceiling casement windows, extraordinarily high ceilings layout maximize sunlight and give it an open, airy feel. This particular unit offers a renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, loads of custom cabinetry and storage options as well as stainless appliances including D/W! The bathroom was also recently re-done and offers subway tile, oversized stand-up shower spa and new vanity and sink. As you can see in the photos, the bedroom can also accommodate nice-sized furnishings and also offers a large closet and huge overhead storage. There is a second double closet in the living room also with ample overhead storage. This is an apartment not to be missed! Pets on approval. 7/1 move in. 15% brokers fee.