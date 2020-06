Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Brand new rental apartment in the heart of Bushwick, Brooklyn. This 3rd floor apartment has been renovated and features 3 full bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen and living room. Everything is in pristine condition and features hardwood floors and 20 foot high ceilings. Utilities included in rent are heat and hot water. Near the J, L, M, A & C subway trains. Norris10433