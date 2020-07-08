1168 PUTNAM AVE.

Amenities

X-Large Two bedroom apartment on the entire 2nd floor of a renovated townhouse building!,Perfectly located between the JZ and L train lines! J train Gates Ave or Halsey Stop and L / M train Myrtle Wyckoff Stop!This is a great deal, Original detail with updated flooring, bathroom and kitchen!Original layout with front and back bedrooms - not sharing a wall. And each room is really BIG!, with nice size closets and 2-3 sets of Windows!Amazing Sunlight over the entire apartment with tall ceilings!Super large living room and Kitchen has its own separation. - A Rare find!NO BROKERS FEE Showing by appointment Pets AllowedGuarantors Accepted