1168 PUTNAM AVE.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:28 AM

1168 PUTNAM AVE.

1168 Putnam Avenue · (917) 808-0442
Location

1168 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
X-Large Two bedroom apartment on the entire 2nd floor of a renovated townhouse building!,Perfectly located between the JZ and L train lines! J train Gates Ave or Halsey Stop and L / M train Myrtle Wyckoff Stop!This is a great deal, Original detail with updated flooring, bathroom and kitchen!Original layout with front and back bedrooms - not sharing a wall. And each room is really BIG!, with nice size closets and 2-3 sets of Windows!Amazing Sunlight over the entire apartment with tall ceilings!Super large living room and Kitchen has its own separation. - A Rare find!NO BROKERS FEE Showing by appointment Pets AllowedGuarantors Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 PUTNAM AVE. have any available units?
1168 PUTNAM AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 1168 PUTNAM AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1168 PUTNAM AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 PUTNAM AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1168 PUTNAM AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 1168 PUTNAM AVE. offer parking?
No, 1168 PUTNAM AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 1168 PUTNAM AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1168 PUTNAM AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 PUTNAM AVE. have a pool?
No, 1168 PUTNAM AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 1168 PUTNAM AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1168 PUTNAM AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 PUTNAM AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1168 PUTNAM AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1168 PUTNAM AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1168 PUTNAM AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
