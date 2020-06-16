1165 Fulton Street

Amenities

air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities

Sunny and spacious 1 bedroom available for an immediate move in!



Looking for great shopping options, entertainment, Gyms? look no further than this brand new beauty.

Centrally located on Fulton t in Bedford Stuyvesant, less than a block from the C and S train on Franklin Ave so even transportation is a breeze.



This beautiful unit comes equipped with an electric stove and a full sized refrigerator. The living room features a decorative fireplace and an incredible amount of bright natural lighting. The Bedroom can fit a Queen size mattress and more.

A/C and heating units in each room as well



Do not miss this beaty, please see Virtual tour included in listing.