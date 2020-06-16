All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1165 Fulton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1165 Fulton Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

1165 Fulton Street

1165 Fulton Street · (917) 717-6226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1165 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sunny and spacious 1 bedroom available for an immediate move in!

Looking for great shopping options, entertainment, Gyms? look no further than this brand new beauty.
Centrally located on Fulton t in Bedford Stuyvesant, less than a block from the C and S train on Franklin Ave so even transportation is a breeze.

This beautiful unit comes equipped with an electric stove and a full sized refrigerator. The living room features a decorative fireplace and an incredible amount of bright natural lighting. The Bedroom can fit a Queen size mattress and more.
A/C and heating units in each room as well

Do not miss this beaty, please see Virtual tour included in listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Fulton Street have any available units?
1165 Fulton Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1165 Fulton Street have?
Some of 1165 Fulton Street's amenities include air conditioning, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1165 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1165 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 1165 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1165 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 1165 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 1165 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1165 Fulton Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1165 Fulton Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity