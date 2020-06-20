All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
116 Cambridge Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

116 Cambridge Place

Location

116 Cambridge Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to 116 Cambridge Place. A rare find nestled in trendy Clinton Hill. This spacious two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment has a generous layout including foyer, King-sized master bedroom, high ceilings, and great closet space. Warm hardwood floors throughout and bright sun from over-sized windows greet you upon entry. The kitchen boasts new counter tops,stainless steel appliances, and an abundance of cabinet space. Enjoy the convenience of an in unit washer/dryer setup. Area amenities include Barclay Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Pratt Institute, Key Food Supermarket. Transportation: C and G trains at Washington Ave, B25 and B26 at Fulton Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Cambridge Place have any available units?
116 Cambridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 116 Cambridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
116 Cambridge Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Cambridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 116 Cambridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 116 Cambridge Place offer parking?
No, 116 Cambridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 116 Cambridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Cambridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Cambridge Place have a pool?
No, 116 Cambridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 116 Cambridge Place have accessible units?
No, 116 Cambridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Cambridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Cambridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Cambridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Cambridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
