Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to 116 Cambridge Place. A rare find nestled in trendy Clinton Hill. This spacious two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment has a generous layout including foyer, King-sized master bedroom, high ceilings, and great closet space. Warm hardwood floors throughout and bright sun from over-sized windows greet you upon entry. The kitchen boasts new counter tops,stainless steel appliances, and an abundance of cabinet space. Enjoy the convenience of an in unit washer/dryer setup. Area amenities include Barclay Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Pratt Institute, Key Food Supermarket. Transportation: C and G trains at Washington Ave, B25 and B26 at Fulton Street.