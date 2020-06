Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. The apartment features a dishwasher. Heat and hot water are included in the lease. If you're looking for roommates in Brooklyn, we can help you find roommates through EXR Connect.

First and security required at lease signingHeat and hot water included in the leaseNo Fee!Pets allowed on a case by case basis ZUZ6053