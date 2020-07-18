1151 Dean Street

Amenities

Fully Renovated 3 bed with Condo Like Finishes!



This apartment features Premium Condo like finishes with a chef's stainless steel kitchen with a gorgeous countertop which allows space for barstools, dishwasher, ample closet space, custom closet organizers, great natural sunlight, a spacious living room, recessed lighting, modern ceiling fans, and a stacked washer/dryer unit in closet.



The building is located on Dean Street & Rogers Avenue. Close by to the 2/3/A trains on Nostrand Avenue and much more that Crown Heights has to offer!