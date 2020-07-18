All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:37 PM

1151 Dean Street

1151 Dean Street · (212) 381-2452
Location

1151 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4D · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Fully Renovated 3 bed with Condo Like Finishes!

This apartment features Premium Condo like finishes with a chef's stainless steel kitchen with a gorgeous countertop which allows space for barstools, dishwasher, ample closet space, custom closet organizers, great natural sunlight, a spacious living room, recessed lighting, modern ceiling fans, and a stacked washer/dryer unit in closet.

The building is located on Dean Street & Rogers Avenue. Close by to the 2/3/A trains on Nostrand Avenue and much more that Crown Heights has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Dean Street have any available units?
1151 Dean Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1151 Dean Street have?
Some of 1151 Dean Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Dean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 1151 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1151 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 1151 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 1151 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 Dean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 1151 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 1151 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 Dean Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1151 Dean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
