Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly gut renovated 4-Bed / 2 Baths DUPLEX! This unique unit is bedded in PRIME Williamsburg! Located on tree-lined block on Roebling St. State-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, upgraded large windows with loads of natural light, high ceilings, and custom lighting fixtures. Two bedrooms are about 8'10'' x 11' and the master bedroom is 11' x 12'! The basement has large windows as well and can easily be converted into either separate bedroom or living room space! This unit is a must see and will not last! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14485