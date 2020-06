Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

CLASSICALLY MODERN 2 Bed 1 Bath



Photos are of a similar unit



Past and Present // Classically Contemporary // Transcending Time



115 Henrys newly designed apartments give a nod to both the past and the present. Beautiful new finishes perfectly compliment Brooklyn Heights old world feel, allowing one to transcend time.



Kitchens

Gorgeous Pickled Grey Hardwood Floors

Pristine White Cabinets

Chevron Patterned Backsplash

State of the Art Chrome Finishes

Brand-new Washer Dryer in Every Residence

Full size Stainless Steel Appliances with Bertazzoni Stove



Bathrooms

State of the Art Chrome Finishes

Recessed Niche Tub and Shower Wall

Tastefully Arranged Snow White Subway Tile and Montauk Blue Slate Tile



This unit faces a wall in the living room which blocks a lot of natural light

Photos are from a similar unit to represent the finishes