Brooklyn, NY
1122 Chestnut Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

1122 Chestnut Avenue

1122 Chestnut Avenue · (917) 770-7332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1122 Chestnut Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$2,565

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
This is the actual (REAL) rent and not net effective!

Large two bedroom, ONE AND 1/2 BATH home in a tantalizing new development in the heart of the Midwood Brooklyn. Unit 502 offers a LARGE private balcony with mirrored glass railings that can easily accommodate a nice set, gorgeous deep stained engineered wide plank floors, over-sized double hung windows, adjustable closets, Calacatta wrapped bathrooms with deep soaking tub, custom vanities, stainless steel appliances, custom designed kitchen from Italy with white Cesar stone counter tops.

Location is amazing why pay downtown prices or NET EFFECTIVE CRAZINESS when you can live just a few minutes from it all. With endless shopping, dining, pharmacies etc.You are in the center of it all. Let's not forget the Q train which gets you into the city within 30 minutes.

THE HEATING & COOLING SYSTEMS ARE THE MOST EFFICIENT THE MARKET HAS TO OFFER. KEEPING YOUR ELECTRICAL BILL VERY LOW. HOT WATER & COOKING GAS IS INCLUDED SAVE MORE!

1122 Chestnut Avenue is a luxury building that boasts 59 units of refined style and craftsmanship, and gives new meaning to the term luxury living.

As you make your way into the building you are greeted into a stunning lobby that is wrapped in deep grey de Savoie marble slabs, bronze-inlaid doors, and two high speed elevators. You can also make your way home through the on-ground garage parking lot at an additional cost.

There is a large washer/dryer room on lobby floor & a bicycle room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
1122 Chestnut Avenue has a unit available for $2,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1122 Chestnut Avenue have?
Some of 1122 Chestnut Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Chestnut Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Chestnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1122 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Chestnut Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1122 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 Chestnut Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 1122 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1122 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 Chestnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
