Large two bedroom, ONE AND 1/2 BATH home in a tantalizing new development in the heart of the Midwood Brooklyn. Unit 502 offers a LARGE private balcony with mirrored glass railings that can easily accommodate a nice set, gorgeous deep stained engineered wide plank floors, over-sized double hung windows, adjustable closets, Calacatta wrapped bathrooms with deep soaking tub, custom vanities, stainless steel appliances, custom designed kitchen from Italy with white Cesar stone counter tops.



Location is amazing why pay downtown prices or NET EFFECTIVE CRAZINESS when you can live just a few minutes from it all. With endless shopping, dining, pharmacies etc.You are in the center of it all. Let's not forget the Q train which gets you into the city within 30 minutes.



THE HEATING & COOLING SYSTEMS ARE THE MOST EFFICIENT THE MARKET HAS TO OFFER. KEEPING YOUR ELECTRICAL BILL VERY LOW. HOT WATER & COOKING GAS IS INCLUDED SAVE MORE!



1122 Chestnut Avenue is a luxury building that boasts 59 units of refined style and craftsmanship, and gives new meaning to the term luxury living.



As you make your way into the building you are greeted into a stunning lobby that is wrapped in deep grey de Savoie marble slabs, bronze-inlaid doors, and two high speed elevators. You can also make your way home through the on-ground garage parking lot at an additional cost.



There is a large washer/dryer room on lobby floor & a bicycle room.