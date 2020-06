Amenities

Brand new renovation! This lovely garden apartment has a gorgeous open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and custom cabinets. Renovated bathroom with top of the line fixtures. The rooms are spacious, with plenty of closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Central air-conditioning, and share a beautiful garden with the owner above. No dogs please. No Fee