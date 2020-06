Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly

NO FEE!! This spacious two bedroom is located in South Park Slope. Fantastic location. Only 1 block to Prospect park, 2 blocks to the subway, 1 block to shopping and restaurants on 7th Avenue. There are two bedrooms, a living room, eat-in-kitchen and one full bath. Sorry no dogs, cat on approval. There is no laundry in the building but a laundromat right across the street. Hardwood floors throughout.