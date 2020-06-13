All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 110 Sackett Street, #Garden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
110 Sackett Street, #Garden
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

110 Sackett Street, #Garden

110 Sackett Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

110 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is your chance to live in your own sanctuary with private garden on the parlor floor of a townhouse on a Columbia Waterfront. Outside, you're surrounded by green space-blocks to Brooklyn Bridge Park and Cobble Hill Parks. Short walk to F and G subway and Trader Joe's. Plus there is a supermarket right around the corner. Oh and did we mention NO Fee and Available now! Rustic charm with Private Garden! This spacious one bedroom with hardwood floors throughout. Located on the Parlor floor with a private garden that is accessed through the basement that also has a washing machine and some extra storage. Sun-soaked, open space that could contain a perfect place to live/work. The bathroom contains natural light. Pets on Approval. Located at the trailhead of Brooklyn Bridge Park. Take the Brooklyn Greenway to work. Near Almas, Margaret Palca, House of Pizza and so much more. Pets on approval. Heat and Hot Water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Sackett Street, #Garden have any available units?
110 Sackett Street, #Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 110 Sackett Street, #Garden have?
Some of 110 Sackett Street, #Garden's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Sackett Street, #Garden currently offering any rent specials?
110 Sackett Street, #Garden isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Sackett Street, #Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Sackett Street, #Garden is pet friendly.
Does 110 Sackett Street, #Garden offer parking?
No, 110 Sackett Street, #Garden does not offer parking.
Does 110 Sackett Street, #Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Sackett Street, #Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Sackett Street, #Garden have a pool?
No, 110 Sackett Street, #Garden does not have a pool.
Does 110 Sackett Street, #Garden have accessible units?
No, 110 Sackett Street, #Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Sackett Street, #Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Sackett Street, #Garden has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Sackett Street, #Garden have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Sackett Street, #Garden does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 110 Sackett Street, #Garden?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity