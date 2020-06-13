110 Sackett Street, #Garden

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is your chance to live in your own sanctuary with private garden on the parlor floor of a townhouse on a Columbia Waterfront. Outside, you're surrounded by green space-blocks to Brooklyn Bridge Park and Cobble Hill Parks. Short walk to F and G subway and Trader Joe's. Plus there is a supermarket right around the corner. Oh and did we mention NO Fee and Available now! Rustic charm with Private Garden! This spacious one bedroom with hardwood floors throughout. Located on the Parlor floor with a private garden that is accessed through the basement that also has a washing machine and some extra storage. Sun-soaked, open space that could contain a perfect place to live/work. The bathroom contains natural light. Pets on Approval. Located at the trailhead of Brooklyn Bridge Park. Take the Brooklyn Greenway to work. Near Almas, Margaret Palca, House of Pizza and so much more. Pets on approval. Heat and Hot Water included.