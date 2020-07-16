Amenities

Not your run-of-the-mill renovations! Pristine luxury finishes meets stunning original details. Located on a beautiful residential block with an eclectic mix of unique townhouses in Greenpoint, this 1,450 Square Feet two bedroom plus home office unit feels like home. The property at 110 India Street is surrounded by historic buildings, galleries, restaurants and bars. The unit features central air, washer dryer, endless windows, video intercom and wood floors and a 1,100 square feet manicured backyard. Based on the size, captivating character and style of this multifamily townhouse unit we are sure that it won't last long. Don't miss out on the opportunity to reside in this very special space. Contact us today to schedule a viewing appointment.