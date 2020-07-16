All apartments in Brooklyn
110 India Street

110 India Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

110 India Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Not your run-of-the-mill renovations! Pristine luxury finishes meets stunning original details. Located on a beautiful residential block with an eclectic mix of unique townhouses in Greenpoint, this 1,450 Square Feet two bedroom plus home office unit feels like home. The property at 110 India Street is surrounded by historic buildings, galleries, restaurants and bars. The unit features central air, washer dryer, endless windows, video intercom and wood floors and a 1,100 square feet manicured backyard. Based on the size, captivating character and style of this multifamily townhouse unit we are sure that it won't last long. Don't miss out on the opportunity to reside in this very special space. Contact us today to schedule a viewing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 India Street have any available units?
110 India Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 India Street have?
Some of 110 India Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 India Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 India Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 India Street pet-friendly?
No, 110 India Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 110 India Street offer parking?
No, 110 India Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 India Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 India Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 India Street have a pool?
No, 110 India Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 India Street have accessible units?
No, 110 India Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 India Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 India Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 India Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 India Street has units with air conditioning.
