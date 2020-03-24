110 Green Street

Amenities

UNFURNISHED two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms, with a balcony available in the heart of Brooklyn's historic Greenpoint neighborhood.The apartment features 2 bedrooms (oversized master), ample closet and storage space throughout the apartment, natural hardwood floors, beautiful counter tops and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances in the kitchen (including microwave and dishwasher). Washer and dryer inside the apartment unit.Building amenities include:- A full-sized, heated, indoor swimming pool with sauna & steam room- Fitness Center- kids playroom- resident-only solarium lounge, sun-kissed atrium,- full-time concierge service, a package room, on-site parking (additional cost) - a fully furnished common roof top with incredible view of the East River and views of Manhattan skyline.********This is a lease assignment for 4 months with opportunity to sign 1 or 2 year lease.Please contact exclusive listing agent.