Brooklyn, NY
110 Green Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

110 Green Street

110 Green Street · (646) 462-0226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Green Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B410 · Avail. now

$4,572

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
UNFURNISHED two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms, with a balcony available in the heart of Brooklyn's historic Greenpoint neighborhood.The apartment features 2 bedrooms (oversized master), ample closet and storage space throughout the apartment, natural hardwood floors, beautiful counter tops and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances in the kitchen (including microwave and dishwasher). Washer and dryer inside the apartment unit.Building amenities include:- A full-sized, heated, indoor swimming pool with sauna & steam room- Fitness Center- kids playroom- resident-only solarium lounge, sun-kissed atrium,- full-time concierge service, a package room, on-site parking (additional cost) - a fully furnished common roof top with incredible view of the East River and views of Manhattan skyline.********This is a lease assignment for 4 months with opportunity to sign 1 or 2 year lease.Please contact exclusive listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Green Street have any available units?
110 Green Street has a unit available for $4,572 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Green Street have?
Some of 110 Green Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 Green Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 110 Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 110 Green Street offer parking?
Yes, 110 Green Street does offer parking.
Does 110 Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Green Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Green Street have a pool?
Yes, 110 Green Street has a pool.
Does 110 Green Street have accessible units?
No, 110 Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Green Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Green Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Green Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Green Street does not have units with air conditioning.
