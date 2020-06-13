1097 Willoughby

Amenities
No Fee-
Hands down, the best & most unique 3BR on the market in Bushwick, come check it out today!
??? Triplex (Each bedroom has its own private floor)
??? Over 1,300sf
??? 3 spacious bedrooms
??? 2.5 bathrooms
??? Newly Renovated
??? Rustic hardwood floors
??? Chef's kitchen
??? Generous closet space
Rustic Elegance-
This is a unique & renovated, massive triplex apartment. Each bedroom gets its own private floor!
Located in a quiet, two family house, this apartment has been completely renovated and features a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances from Whirlpool, including a 5 burner stove & a dishwasher. No detail has been spared with butcher block countertops and ample cabinet space. The bathrooms feature rainfall shower-heads, authentic subway tile & vanities with medicine cabinets & storage. The bedrooms are spacious and there is plenty of closet space in the apartment. Brand new, double paned windows keep the noise out & keep the energy bills down.
Have the best of Bushwick at your fingertips in this amazingly convenient location. The M train at Central Avenue is just .2 miles away & the L train at Jefferson Street is .41 miles away. Maria Hernandez Park, with its Farmer's Market, Playground & Dog Run is just one block away.
Satisfy your inner foodie with an amazing array of restaurants and shops just blocks away. A few highlights include Maite, La Garage, Foster Sundry, Roberta's, Bushwick Bakery & Toby's Estate!
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for gas & electric.
Available April 1st. There are tenants in place until the end of the month, please provide ample notice for showing requests.