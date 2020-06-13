All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1097 Willoughby.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1097 Willoughby
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

1097 Willoughby

1097 Willoughby Avenue · (347) 403-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1097 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
No Fee-

Hands down, the best & most unique 3BR on the market in Bushwick, come check it out today!

??? Triplex (Each bedroom has its own private floor)
??? Over 1,300sf
??? 3 spacious bedrooms
??? 2.5 bathrooms
??? Newly Renovated
??? Rustic hardwood floors
??? Chef's kitchen
??? Generous closet space

Rustic Elegance-

This is a unique & renovated, massive triplex apartment. Each bedroom gets its own private floor!

Located in a quiet, two family house, this apartment has been completely renovated and features a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances from Whirlpool, including a 5 burner stove & a dishwasher. No detail has been spared with butcher block countertops and ample cabinet space. The bathrooms feature rainfall shower-heads, authentic subway tile & vanities with medicine cabinets & storage. The bedrooms are spacious and there is plenty of closet space in the apartment. Brand new, double paned windows keep the noise out & keep the energy bills down.

Have the best of Bushwick at your fingertips in this amazingly convenient location. The M train at Central Avenue is just .2 miles away & the L train at Jefferson Street is .41 miles away. Maria Hernandez Park, with its Farmer's Market, Playground & Dog Run is just one block away.

Satisfy your inner foodie with an amazing array of restaurants and shops just blocks away. A few highlights include Maite, La Garage, Foster Sundry, Roberta's, Bushwick Bakery & Toby's Estate!

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for gas & electric.

Available April 1st. There are tenants in place until the end of the month, please provide ample notice for showing requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1097 Willoughby have any available units?
1097 Willoughby has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1097 Willoughby have?
Some of 1097 Willoughby's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1097 Willoughby currently offering any rent specials?
1097 Willoughby isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1097 Willoughby pet-friendly?
Yes, 1097 Willoughby is pet friendly.
Does 1097 Willoughby offer parking?
Yes, 1097 Willoughby does offer parking.
Does 1097 Willoughby have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1097 Willoughby does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1097 Willoughby have a pool?
Yes, 1097 Willoughby has a pool.
Does 1097 Willoughby have accessible units?
No, 1097 Willoughby does not have accessible units.
Does 1097 Willoughby have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1097 Willoughby has units with dishwashers.
Does 1097 Willoughby have units with air conditioning?
No, 1097 Willoughby does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1097 Willoughby?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity