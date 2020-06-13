1097 Willoughby

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage

No Fee-



Hands down, the best & most unique 3BR on the market in Bushwick, come check it out today!



??? Triplex (Each bedroom has its own private floor)

??? Over 1,300sf

??? 3 spacious bedrooms

??? 2.5 bathrooms

??? Newly Renovated

??? Rustic hardwood floors

??? Chef's kitchen

??? Generous closet space



Rustic Elegance-



This is a unique & renovated, massive triplex apartment. Each bedroom gets its own private floor!



Located in a quiet, two family house, this apartment has been completely renovated and features a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances from Whirlpool, including a 5 burner stove & a dishwasher. No detail has been spared with butcher block countertops and ample cabinet space. The bathrooms feature rainfall shower-heads, authentic subway tile & vanities with medicine cabinets & storage. The bedrooms are spacious and there is plenty of closet space in the apartment. Brand new, double paned windows keep the noise out & keep the energy bills down.



Have the best of Bushwick at your fingertips in this amazingly convenient location. The M train at Central Avenue is just .2 miles away & the L train at Jefferson Street is .41 miles away. Maria Hernandez Park, with its Farmer's Market, Playground & Dog Run is just one block away.



Satisfy your inner foodie with an amazing array of restaurants and shops just blocks away. A few highlights include Maite, La Garage, Foster Sundry, Roberta's, Bushwick Bakery & Toby's Estate!



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for gas & electric.



Available April 1st. There are tenants in place until the end of the month, please provide ample notice for showing requests.