Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

1097 Putnam Avenue

1097 Putnam Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

1097 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 1097 Putnam Avenue in Bushwick a beautifully renovated 3-bedroom duplex in the heart of Brooklyn. This spacious apartment features large windows, stunning hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, a large living room, and beautiful kitchen complete with stainless-steel appliances (including a dishwasher). Two of the bedrooms are on the upper level, get lots of light and can accommodate queen size beds. The third is on the lower level, is king size, and has its own entrance. Plus, you have in-unit laundry and an incredibly spacious yard perfect for outdoor entertaining. Not to mention, you're just 4 blocks to the J/Z trains at Gates Avenue and have access to an array of incredible bars, restaurants, and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1097 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
1097 Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1097 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 1097 Putnam Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1097 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1097 Putnam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1097 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1097 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1097 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 1097 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1097 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1097 Putnam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1097 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 1097 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1097 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1097 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1097 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1097 Putnam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1097 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1097 Putnam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
