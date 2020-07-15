Amenities

Welcome to 1097 Putnam Avenue in Bushwick a beautifully renovated 3-bedroom duplex in the heart of Brooklyn. This spacious apartment features large windows, stunning hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, a large living room, and beautiful kitchen complete with stainless-steel appliances (including a dishwasher). Two of the bedrooms are on the upper level, get lots of light and can accommodate queen size beds. The third is on the lower level, is king size, and has its own entrance. Plus, you have in-unit laundry and an incredibly spacious yard perfect for outdoor entertaining. Not to mention, you're just 4 blocks to the J/Z trains at Gates Avenue and have access to an array of incredible bars, restaurants, and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome home!