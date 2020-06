Amenities

This is a beautiful and bright Park Slope true 3 bed 2 bath unit with spacious living room and two private terraces!Plentiful light throughout with hardwood floors.Two full baths w/ tubsBedrooms fit Queen size bedsMaster suite with full bath and terraceSouth-facing living room facing private terraceOpen Kitchen facing living room w/ eating countersHeat & hot water includedAvailable for Immediate move-inCats allowed Sorry no dogsCall/Text/Email to schedule a viewing***Good credit and income 40x the rent***