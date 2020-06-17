1072 bergen street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This stunning newly renovated NO FEE 2 bedroom apartment provides spacious, light filled bedrooms that can both easily fit a queen size bed and more. The kitchen cabinets are brand new and give the apartment a sleek modern finish, while the exposed brick and chestnut hard wood floors highlight the original character of this prewar building. There is also a skylight in the kitchen that illuminates the entire apartment!! The bathroom has been recently renovated as well with slate stone tiles that line the deep bathtub. Central AC and Heat is included with the apartment, and there is also roof top access! Laundry is located in the building!The building is located near the Franklin Av 2/3/4/5 trains, Nostrand Ave A/C trains and the LIRR, as well as the Park Pl (S) and Botanical Gardens (S) trains. It is also located a few blocks away from Prospect Park, The Botanical Gardens, the Prospect Park Zoo, The Brooklyn Museum, and all the amazing restaurants and bars in Crown Heights.Call, text, or email today to schedule a showing! skyline14039