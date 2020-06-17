All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
1072 bergen street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

1072 bergen street

1072 Bergen Street · (347) 476-5357
Location

1072 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This stunning newly renovated NO FEE 2 bedroom apartment provides spacious, light filled bedrooms that can both easily fit a queen size bed and more. The kitchen cabinets are brand new and give the apartment a sleek modern finish, while the exposed brick and chestnut hard wood floors highlight the original character of this prewar building. There is also a skylight in the kitchen that illuminates the entire apartment!! The bathroom has been recently renovated as well with slate stone tiles that line the deep bathtub. Central AC and Heat is included with the apartment, and there is also roof top access! Laundry is located in the building!The building is located near the Franklin Av 2/3/4/5 trains, Nostrand Ave A/C trains and the LIRR, as well as the Park Pl (S) and Botanical Gardens (S) trains. It is also located a few blocks away from Prospect Park, The Botanical Gardens, the Prospect Park Zoo, The Brooklyn Museum, and all the amazing restaurants and bars in Crown Heights.Call, text, or email today to schedule a showing! skyline14039

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 bergen street have any available units?
1072 bergen street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1072 bergen street have?
Some of 1072 bergen street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1072 bergen street currently offering any rent specials?
1072 bergen street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 bergen street pet-friendly?
No, 1072 bergen street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1072 bergen street offer parking?
No, 1072 bergen street does not offer parking.
Does 1072 bergen street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1072 bergen street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 bergen street have a pool?
No, 1072 bergen street does not have a pool.
Does 1072 bergen street have accessible units?
No, 1072 bergen street does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 bergen street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1072 bergen street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1072 bergen street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1072 bergen street has units with air conditioning.
