Brooklyn, NY
1062 Decatur Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1062 Decatur Street

1062 Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

1062 Decatur Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Bushwick

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
bike storage
NO FEE! Welcome to 1062 Decatur Street, Apt. #1. Mint condition two bedroom apartment in a two family town house building. This apartment IS FURNIHSED. Can also be unfurnished base on request.The apartment features oak hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, custom built in cabinets and quartz countertop. Both bedrooms can easily fit a queen size bed. The bedrooms have ample closet space and plenty of natural light.This apartment has shared backyard access and bike storage space. There is also a finished basement for bonus shared storage space.The apartment is conveniently located in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Near many restaurants and caf such as Maya Fusion Caf, Salud Bar & Grill and Tre Jolie Caf. Only 3 blocks to J/Z train on Chauncey Street station and 8 minutes walk to L train Bushwick Av-Aberdeen St station, which can lead you to Downtown Manhattan approximately in 20 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 Decatur Street have any available units?
1062 Decatur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1062 Decatur Street have?
Some of 1062 Decatur Street's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1062 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
1062 Decatur Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
No, 1062 Decatur Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1062 Decatur Street offer parking?
No, 1062 Decatur Street does not offer parking.
Does 1062 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1062 Decatur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 1062 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 1062 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 1062 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1062 Decatur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1062 Decatur Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1062 Decatur Street does not have units with air conditioning.
