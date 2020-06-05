Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel bike storage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill bike storage

NO FEE! Welcome to 1062 Decatur Street, Apt. #1. Mint condition two bedroom apartment in a two family town house building. This apartment IS FURNIHSED. Can also be unfurnished base on request.The apartment features oak hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, custom built in cabinets and quartz countertop. Both bedrooms can easily fit a queen size bed. The bedrooms have ample closet space and plenty of natural light.This apartment has shared backyard access and bike storage space. There is also a finished basement for bonus shared storage space.The apartment is conveniently located in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Near many restaurants and caf such as Maya Fusion Caf, Salud Bar & Grill and Tre Jolie Caf. Only 3 blocks to J/Z train on Chauncey Street station and 8 minutes walk to L train Bushwick Av-Aberdeen St station, which can lead you to Downtown Manhattan approximately in 20 minutes.