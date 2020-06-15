1059 Union St

Amenities
Welcome to 1059 Union Street
1059 Union Street is a collective of luxury rental apartments, pridefully overlooking Prospect Park in prime Crown Heights. Displaying the perfect marriage of rustic charm and modern luxury, each home offers high ceilings with original crown molding, marble bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and laundry in unit. Originally constructed in the early 1900s, this Victorian building sponsors spacious layouts within direct proximity to all of the shops on Franklin Ave, the Brooklyn Museum, Eastern Parkway, Botanical Gardens, and 2/3/4/5 trains. A must-see; it offers everything you need and addresses every reason you're moving to Brooklyn.
Apartment Features Include:
High Ceilings
Oversized Windows
Hardwood Floors
Washer/ Dryer in Unit
Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher
Marble Bathrooms
Elevator
Steps from Botanical Garden / Prospect Park
Quick train access (2,3,4,5,B,Q)
Many local favorites: Barboncino, Chivela's, Butter & Scotch, Cent'anni, and many more!