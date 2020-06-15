All apartments in Brooklyn
1059 Union St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:20 AM

1059 Union St

1059 Union Street · (301) 346-5026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1059 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Welcome to 1059 Union Street

1059 Union Street is a collective of luxury rental apartments, pridefully overlooking Prospect Park in prime Crown Heights. Displaying the perfect marriage of rustic charm and modern luxury, each home offers high ceilings with original crown molding, marble bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and laundry in unit. Originally constructed in the early 1900s, this Victorian building sponsors spacious layouts within direct proximity to all of the shops on Franklin Ave, the Brooklyn Museum, Eastern Parkway, Botanical Gardens, and 2/3/4/5 trains. A must-see; it offers everything you need and addresses every reason you're moving to Brooklyn.

Apartment Features Include:
High Ceilings
Oversized Windows
Hardwood Floors
Washer/ Dryer in Unit
Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher
Marble Bathrooms
Elevator
Steps from Botanical Garden / Prospect Park
Quick train access (2,3,4,5,B,Q)
Many local favorites: Barboncino, Chivela's, Butter & Scotch, Cent'anni, and many more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1059 Union St have any available units?
1059 Union St has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1059 Union St have?
Some of 1059 Union St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1059 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
1059 Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 Union St pet-friendly?
No, 1059 Union St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1059 Union St offer parking?
No, 1059 Union St does not offer parking.
Does 1059 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1059 Union St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 Union St have a pool?
No, 1059 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 1059 Union St have accessible units?
No, 1059 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 Union St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1059 Union St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1059 Union St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1059 Union St does not have units with air conditioning.
