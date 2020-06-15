1059 Union St

Amenities

Welcome to 1059 Union Street



1059 Union Street is a collective of luxury rental apartments, pridefully overlooking Prospect Park in prime Crown Heights. Displaying the perfect marriage of rustic charm and modern luxury, each home offers high ceilings with original crown molding, marble bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and laundry in unit. Originally constructed in the early 1900s, this Victorian building sponsors spacious layouts within direct proximity to all of the shops on Franklin Ave, the Brooklyn Museum, Eastern Parkway, Botanical Gardens, and 2/3/4/5 trains. A must-see; it offers everything you need and addresses every reason you're moving to Brooklyn.



Apartment Features Include:

High Ceilings

Oversized Windows

Hardwood Floors

Washer/ Dryer in Unit

Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher

Marble Bathrooms

Elevator

Steps from Botanical Garden / Prospect Park

Quick train access (2,3,4,5,B,Q)

Many local favorites: Barboncino, Chivela's, Butter & Scotch, Cent'anni, and many more!