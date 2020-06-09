All apartments in Brooklyn
105 Grand Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

105 Grand Ave

105 Grand Avenue · (301) 346-5026
Location

105 Grand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
yoga
Welcome to 105 Grand Avenue

Located amongst the many conveniences of Clinton Hill, this luxury building offers everything you are looking for! Boasting condo-like finishes, each apartment features spacious layouts with soaring high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, hardwood floors, and laundry hookups. Certain apartments feature floor to ceiling windows and private outdoor space. Building amenities include a gym, outdoor yoga studio, laundry room, and a lounge on the rooftop featuring a breathtaking view of Manhattan. Surrounded by some of the best restaurants in Brooklyn and neighboring historical local attractions, 105 Grand Avenue will truly feel like home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Grand Ave have any available units?
105 Grand Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Grand Ave have?
Some of 105 Grand Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
105 Grand Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 105 Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 105 Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 105 Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 105 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 105 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 105 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 105 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Grand Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
