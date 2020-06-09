105 Grand Ave

Amenities

Welcome to 105 Grand Avenue



Located amongst the many conveniences of Clinton Hill, this luxury building offers everything you are looking for! Boasting condo-like finishes, each apartment features spacious layouts with soaring high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, hardwood floors, and laundry hookups. Certain apartments feature floor to ceiling windows and private outdoor space. Building amenities include a gym, outdoor yoga studio, laundry room, and a lounge on the rooftop featuring a breathtaking view of Manhattan. Surrounded by some of the best restaurants in Brooklyn and neighboring historical local attractions, 105 Grand Avenue will truly feel like home.