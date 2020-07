Amenities

Lovely Studio on the 1st floor In Cobble Hill.No fee +1 month free on 12 month lease.Gross rent (what you pay every month) is $2150. Net effective cost $1970 due to 1 month freeGut renovated just a few years ago, this studio features:-Hardwood Floors-Combo washer dryer unit-Dishwasher and all stainless steel appliances -Large closet with overhead storage-Recessed lighting-Heat and hot water included-Small pet friendly, larger on cbc