105 Baltic Street, #C305

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking bike storage

Welcome home to Columbia Commons at 105 Baltic Street, a 48-unit condo building located in the Columbia Waterfront District. Unit C305 is a two bedroom/one bath with all amenities checked. The stainless steel kitchen is equipped with Kitchen Aid appliances, including a dishwasher, custom cabinetry and room to dine at the breakfast bar. The open living/dining area gets great natural light from large windows with views of Lower Manhattan. The bedrooms are on either end of the apartment and both offer great natural light and plenty of closet space. Wide plank oak floors, recessed lighting, central AC, and stylish finishes throughout. Full sized w/d in unit. The common roof deck offers gorgeous views of the Statue of Liberty, East River and Manhattan skyline. There is also a common courtyard, fitness center, bike storage and parking (at an additional cost). Nestled between Cobble Hill and Red Hook, close to great restaurants, bars, shops and Brooklyn Bridge Park. This home ticks all the boxes - contact us today to schedule a showing!