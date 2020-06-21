All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
105 Baltic Street, #C305
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

105 Baltic Street, #C305

105 Baltic Street ·
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

105 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
bike storage
Welcome home to Columbia Commons at 105 Baltic Street, a 48-unit condo building located in the Columbia Waterfront District. Unit C305 is a two bedroom/one bath with all amenities checked. The stainless steel kitchen is equipped with Kitchen Aid appliances, including a dishwasher, custom cabinetry and room to dine at the breakfast bar. The open living/dining area gets great natural light from large windows with views of Lower Manhattan. The bedrooms are on either end of the apartment and both offer great natural light and plenty of closet space. Wide plank oak floors, recessed lighting, central AC, and stylish finishes throughout. Full sized w/d in unit. The common roof deck offers gorgeous views of the Statue of Liberty, East River and Manhattan skyline. There is also a common courtyard, fitness center, bike storage and parking (at an additional cost). Nestled between Cobble Hill and Red Hook, close to great restaurants, bars, shops and Brooklyn Bridge Park. This home ticks all the boxes - contact us today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Baltic Street, #C305 have any available units?
105 Baltic Street, #C305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 105 Baltic Street, #C305 have?
Some of 105 Baltic Street, #C305's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Baltic Street, #C305 currently offering any rent specials?
105 Baltic Street, #C305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Baltic Street, #C305 pet-friendly?
No, 105 Baltic Street, #C305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 105 Baltic Street, #C305 offer parking?
Yes, 105 Baltic Street, #C305 does offer parking.
Does 105 Baltic Street, #C305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Baltic Street, #C305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Baltic Street, #C305 have a pool?
No, 105 Baltic Street, #C305 does not have a pool.
Does 105 Baltic Street, #C305 have accessible units?
No, 105 Baltic Street, #C305 does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Baltic Street, #C305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Baltic Street, #C305 has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Baltic Street, #C305 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Baltic Street, #C305 has units with air conditioning.
