104 Rogers Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms in Crown HeightsLaundry in buildingHardwood floors & lots of lightModern kitchen w/ stainless steel appliancesExposed brickNO FEE~_______________________________________________________Amazing four bedroom space with with shared rooftop access. Central air and heat, secured keypad entry, dishwasher, and all the other modern amenities that you could hope for. Bedrooms are large and sunny with closets and exposed brick. Short walk to 2/3/4/5 trains at Franklin Ave, Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum, and tons of great restaurants, cafes and bars!! Best of all, it's no fee!