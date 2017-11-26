All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

104 Rogers Ave

104 Rogers Avenue · (718) 717-8783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Rogers Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms in Crown HeightsLaundry in buildingHardwood floors & lots of lightModern kitchen w/ stainless steel appliancesExposed brickNO FEE~_______________________________________________________Amazing four bedroom space with with shared rooftop access. Central air and heat, secured keypad entry, dishwasher, and all the other modern amenities that you could hope for. Bedrooms are large and sunny with closets and exposed brick. Short walk to 2/3/4/5 trains at Franklin Ave, Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum, and tons of great restaurants, cafes and bars!! Best of all, it's no fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Rogers Ave have any available units?
104 Rogers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 104 Rogers Ave have?
Some of 104 Rogers Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Rogers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
104 Rogers Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Rogers Ave pet-friendly?
No, 104 Rogers Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 104 Rogers Ave offer parking?
No, 104 Rogers Ave does not offer parking.
Does 104 Rogers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Rogers Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Rogers Ave have a pool?
No, 104 Rogers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 104 Rogers Ave have accessible units?
No, 104 Rogers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Rogers Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Rogers Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Rogers Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Rogers Ave has units with air conditioning.
