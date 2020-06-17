103 Monitor Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Beautifully renovated, light filled three bedroom apartment. Featuring a massive L shaped open concept kitchen and living room, tons of cabinet space and fantastic light with East and West exposure.



A large master bedroom with charming treelined view from a bay window, built-in A/C unit and large closets.



Pets OK. One block to McGolrick Park's dog run and farmers market, steps to Met Grocery store, Variety Coffee, Pies, great restaurants, and a lot more! Williamsburg and McCarren Park a few blocks away. Ready and showing immediately.



*Net effective rent reflect 1 month free on a 13 month lease



CYOF for co-broker