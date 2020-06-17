103 Monitor Street

Amenities
Beautifully renovated, light filled three bedroom apartment. Featuring a massive L shaped open concept kitchen and living room, tons of cabinet space and fantastic light with East and West exposure.
A large master bedroom with charming treelined view from a bay window, built-in A/C unit and large closets.
Pets OK. One block to McGolrick Park's dog run and farmers market, steps to Met Grocery store, Variety Coffee, Pies, great restaurants, and a lot more! Williamsburg and McCarren Park a few blocks away. Ready and showing immediately.
*Net effective rent reflect 1 month free on a 13 month lease
CYOF for co-broker