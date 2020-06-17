All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 103 Monitor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
103 Monitor Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:41 PM

103 Monitor Street

103 Monitor Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Greenpoint
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

103 Monitor Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Beautifully renovated, light filled three bedroom apartment. Featuring a massive L shaped open concept kitchen and living room, tons of cabinet space and fantastic light with East and West exposure.

A large master bedroom with charming treelined view from a bay window, built-in A/C unit and large closets.

Pets OK. One block to McGolrick Park's dog run and farmers market, steps to Met Grocery store, Variety Coffee, Pies, great restaurants, and a lot more! Williamsburg and McCarren Park a few blocks away. Ready and showing immediately.

*Net effective rent reflect 1 month free on a 13 month lease

CYOF for co-broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Monitor Street have any available units?
103 Monitor Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Monitor Street have?
Some of 103 Monitor Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Monitor Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 Monitor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Monitor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Monitor Street is pet friendly.
Does 103 Monitor Street offer parking?
No, 103 Monitor Street does not offer parking.
Does 103 Monitor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Monitor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Monitor Street have a pool?
No, 103 Monitor Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 Monitor Street have accessible units?
No, 103 Monitor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Monitor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Monitor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Monitor Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Monitor Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 103 Monitor Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity