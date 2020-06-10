103 Meserole Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

True Williamsburg one bedroom in gorgeous condition has a beautiful bathroom with a combo shower and bath tub, complete with a rainfall showerhead, and high-end fixtures. The open designer kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, plus excellent storage and countertop space. This light-filled apartment boasts a wall of oversized windows in both the living room and bedroom, washer/dryer hook up, a private balcony, hardwood oak strip floors, high ceilings, several closets and a separate storage area. Housed in a boutique, 8-unit condo built new in 2010. This modern building in the heart of Williamsburg has a breath-taking roof deck with wraparound views. Located a short stroll from the J, M, L & G subways, as well as a Citibike stand, and so many good restaurants and bars. Available July 1st. Call or e-mail today for a private appointment.