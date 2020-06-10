All apartments in Brooklyn
103 Meserole Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

103 Meserole Street

103 Meserole Street · (718) 422-2538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

103 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
True Williamsburg one bedroom in gorgeous condition has a beautiful bathroom with a combo shower and bath tub, complete with a rainfall showerhead, and high-end fixtures. The open designer kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, plus excellent storage and countertop space. This light-filled apartment boasts a wall of oversized windows in both the living room and bedroom, washer/dryer hook up, a private balcony, hardwood oak strip floors, high ceilings, several closets and a separate storage area. Housed in a boutique, 8-unit condo built new in 2010. This modern building in the heart of Williamsburg has a breath-taking roof deck with wraparound views. Located a short stroll from the J, M, L & G subways, as well as a Citibike stand, and so many good restaurants and bars. Available July 1st. Call or e-mail today for a private appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Meserole Street have any available units?
103 Meserole Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Meserole Street have?
Some of 103 Meserole Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Meserole Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 Meserole Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Meserole Street pet-friendly?
No, 103 Meserole Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 103 Meserole Street offer parking?
No, 103 Meserole Street does not offer parking.
Does 103 Meserole Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Meserole Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Meserole Street have a pool?
No, 103 Meserole Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 Meserole Street have accessible units?
No, 103 Meserole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Meserole Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Meserole Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Meserole Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Meserole Street does not have units with air conditioning.
