Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

3 BEDROOM IN THE HEART OF BROOKLYN - Property Id: 286993



True 3bed in an elevator building with laundry in the basement. Box layout with large living room, totally separate galley kitchen, and original hardwood floors throughout. Amazing location near transportation, tons of great shops and restaurants, and always beautiful Prospect Park. Text today to set up a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286993

Property Id 286993



(RLNE5804750)