101 Putnam Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

Live in the ultimate dream home that combines all the modern comforts with the charm of brownstone Brooklyn living! Completely new, this 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath duplex home with 3 terraces is spacious and grand, boasting extra high ceilings, and hardwood herringbone floors. Open living room with chefs kitchen features stainless steel appliances including 5 burner gas stove, marble counter-tops, dishwasher, center island, glazed subway tile back splash, and built-in Bosch espresso maker. Tons of counter and cabinet storage space and perfect for entertaining. Modern bathrooms include deep soaking tub, steam showers, double sinks and stylish designer tiling. All bedrooms are ample in size with large closets with a master bedroom and en suite bathroom on upper level with dual terraces. The home is equipped with Nest system for central heat/ air and Virtual doorman intercom systems and washer/dryer. Dont forget to enjoy a morning coffee or an evening cocktail on your very own roof terraces (there are 3!) Only a few blocks to the A, C, & S subway and all the cool neighborhood restaurants, cafes and shopping in Clinton Hill and bubbling Franklin Ave.