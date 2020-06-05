All apartments in Brooklyn
101 Putnam Avenue

101 Putnam Avenue · (917) 757-1348
Location

101 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,975

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Live in the ultimate dream home that combines all the modern comforts with the charm of brownstone Brooklyn living! Completely new, this 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath duplex home with 3 terraces is spacious and grand, boasting extra high ceilings, and hardwood herringbone floors. Open living room with chefs kitchen features stainless steel appliances including 5 burner gas stove, marble counter-tops, dishwasher, center island, glazed subway tile back splash, and built-in Bosch espresso maker. Tons of counter and cabinet storage space and perfect for entertaining. Modern bathrooms include deep soaking tub, steam showers, double sinks and stylish designer tiling. All bedrooms are ample in size with large closets with a master bedroom and en suite bathroom on upper level with dual terraces. The home is equipped with Nest system for central heat/ air and Virtual doorman intercom systems and washer/dryer. Dont forget to enjoy a morning coffee or an evening cocktail on your very own roof terraces (there are 3!) Only a few blocks to the A, C, & S subway and all the cool neighborhood restaurants, cafes and shopping in Clinton Hill and bubbling Franklin Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
101 Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $4,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 101 Putnam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 101 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 101 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 101 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 101 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Putnam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Putnam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Putnam Avenue has units with air conditioning.
