Brooklyn, NY
101 Eagle Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

101 Eagle Street

101 Eagle Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Eagle Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,208

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 101 Eagle Street, Unit 3 in Greenpoint a newly renovated 2-bedroom apartment in the heart of Brooklyn. This charming top floor apartment features over-sized windows, high ceilings, two exposed brick decorative fireplaces, sizable closets in each bedroom, and a renovated kitchen with butcher block counter tops, a
dishwasher and a beautifully renovated standing shower bathroom. Additionally, each room comfortably accommodates Queen Sized beds with room for additional furniture. You'll also have access to the building's incredibly spacious shared garden. All of this and just 6 mins to the G train at Greenpoint Avenue, plus access Ferry at India Street. Not to mention an array of incredible bars, restaurants, and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome home! (Pet friendly! 20 lbs weight limit for pets) *some photos may be of a similar unit in building as the unit is tenant occupied*

*Net Effective Rent Advertised. Offering 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $3,500/mo.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Eagle Street have any available units?
101 Eagle Street has a unit available for $3,208 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Eagle Street have?
Some of 101 Eagle Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Eagle Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Eagle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Eagle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Eagle Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 Eagle Street offer parking?
No, 101 Eagle Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 Eagle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Eagle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Eagle Street have a pool?
No, 101 Eagle Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Eagle Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Eagle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Eagle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Eagle Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Eagle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Eagle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
