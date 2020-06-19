All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 101 CLINTON ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
101 CLINTON ST.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

101 CLINTON ST.

101 Clinton Street · (646) 479-4729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Brooklyn Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

101 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
Large and Sunny three bedroom two bath apartment located in a well maintained building in Prime Brooklyn Heights. The building offers laundry, elevator, share outdoor space, shared roof deck, bike room and live-in super. Located on Clinton St just around the corner from the subways. Pets OK. Available NowThis amazing apartment features:- Spacious kitchen with large appliances, dishwasher and good cabinet space- Large living space with plenty of sunlight- Large Master bedroom can fit a kings size bed- Good sized bedrooms both with closet space included- Two large bathrooms- A large Walk-in closet- Hardwood floors- Lots of closet space- Very sunny lots of windowsLocated near the 2.3.4.5.R trains on Borough Hall and quick walk to Jay St. for the A.C.F trains just 5 minutes to Manhattan. Easy access to a row of restaurants and shops located along Montague St, Atlantic Ave and Court St. Just a few blocks to the promenade and the new Brooklyn Bridge Park for amazing views of the city.Please email Lior for more info. BHR9793

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 CLINTON ST. have any available units?
101 CLINTON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 101 CLINTON ST. have?
Some of 101 CLINTON ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 CLINTON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
101 CLINTON ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 CLINTON ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 CLINTON ST. is pet friendly.
Does 101 CLINTON ST. offer parking?
No, 101 CLINTON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 101 CLINTON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 CLINTON ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 CLINTON ST. have a pool?
No, 101 CLINTON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 101 CLINTON ST. have accessible units?
No, 101 CLINTON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 101 CLINTON ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 CLINTON ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 CLINTON ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 CLINTON ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 101 CLINTON ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity