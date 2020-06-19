101 CLINTON ST.

Amenities

Large and Sunny three bedroom two bath apartment located in a well maintained building in Prime Brooklyn Heights. The building offers laundry, elevator, share outdoor space, shared roof deck, bike room and live-in super. Located on Clinton St just around the corner from the subways. Pets OK. Available NowThis amazing apartment features:- Spacious kitchen with large appliances, dishwasher and good cabinet space- Large living space with plenty of sunlight- Large Master bedroom can fit a kings size bed- Good sized bedrooms both with closet space included- Two large bathrooms- A large Walk-in closet- Hardwood floors- Lots of closet space- Very sunny lots of windowsLocated near the 2.3.4.5.R trains on Borough Hall and quick walk to Jay St. for the A.C.F trains just 5 minutes to Manhattan. Easy access to a row of restaurants and shops located along Montague St, Atlantic Ave and Court St. Just a few blocks to the promenade and the new Brooklyn Bridge Park for amazing views of the city.Please email Lior for more info. BHR9793