1002 Halsey ST

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

New-to-Market! Newly renovated spacious three bedroom right on Bushwick Ave! This unit features top-of-the-line kitchen appliances including a dishwasher! High ceilings, deep soaking tub, tiled bathroom, central A/C, large windows with a ton of natural light, and wooden flooring throughout the unit. Each bedroom has its on closet space, and can easily fit a queen size bed with extra furnishings. Laundry is in the basement, and shared backyard space! Surrounded by restaurants, bars, convenient stores, and everything Bushwick has to offer!Just two blocks away from the J train. Call today to schedule a showing!