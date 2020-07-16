All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:28 AM

1002 Halsey ST

1002 Halsey Street · (347) 476-5357
Location

1002 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New-to-Market! Newly renovated spacious three bedroom right on Bushwick Ave! This unit features top-of-the-line kitchen appliances including a dishwasher! High ceilings, deep soaking tub, tiled bathroom, central A/C, large windows with a ton of natural light, and wooden flooring throughout the unit. Each bedroom has its on closet space, and can easily fit a queen size bed with extra furnishings. Laundry is in the basement, and shared backyard space! Surrounded by restaurants, bars, convenient stores, and everything Bushwick has to offer!Just two blocks away from the J train. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Halsey ST have any available units?
1002 Halsey ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1002 Halsey ST have?
Some of 1002 Halsey ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Halsey ST currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Halsey ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Halsey ST pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Halsey ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1002 Halsey ST offer parking?
No, 1002 Halsey ST does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Halsey ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Halsey ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Halsey ST have a pool?
No, 1002 Halsey ST does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Halsey ST have accessible units?
No, 1002 Halsey ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Halsey ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Halsey ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Halsey ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1002 Halsey ST has units with air conditioning.
