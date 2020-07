Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Welcome home to 100 S 2nd Street's parlor-level 1BD/1BA apartment. Sunshine streams through the 5 windows of this floor-through, renovated apartment. The large bedroom accommodates a king-sized bed. The open living/dining/kitchen is bright and airy; the windowed kitchen has a dishwasher. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Located just 2 blocks from Domino Park and in the midst of Williamsburg's infamous dining, shopping and people-watching! Available immediately. Sorry, no pets.