100 S 4th St 7J

Amenities
Massive penthouse loft in prime Williamsburg! - Property Id: 282085
Welcome to the renowned Rocket Factory Lofts, one of Williamsburg's most-prized industrial residential loft buildings. Experience true loft-life in the heart of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhood.
RESIDENCE FEATURES:
14ft. ceilings,
Hardwood floors
Exposed concrete beams and columns
Newly renovated kitchens
Modern stainless steel appliances
Oversized picture windows
Laundry on every floor
Package room
AT YOUR DOORSTEP:
SwordsSmith clothing boutique
Randolph bar and restaurant
SESSION fitness
CLOSE BY:
Motorino Pizzeria
Bembe
OTB Bar
Marlow & Sons
Pies & Thighs
Diner
Peter Lugers.
Whole Foods
Equinox Fitness
Apple Store.
OSLO coffee
COMMUTING OPTIONS:
Easy access to the Williamsburg Bridge
L Train at Bedford Ave and J/M Trains at Marcy Ave.
Citi Bike
PROMOTIONS:
1 month free on a 13-month lease (net rent advertised)
