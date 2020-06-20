100 S 4th St 7J

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Massive penthouse loft in prime Williamsburg! - Property Id: 282085



Welcome to the renowned Rocket Factory Lofts, one of Williamsburg's most-prized industrial residential loft buildings. Experience true loft-life in the heart of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhood.



RESIDENCE FEATURES:

14ft. ceilings,

Hardwood floors

Exposed concrete beams and columns

Newly renovated kitchens

Modern stainless steel appliances

Oversized picture windows

Laundry on every floor

Package room



AT YOUR DOORSTEP:

SwordsSmith clothing boutique

Randolph bar and restaurant

SESSION fitness



CLOSE BY:

Motorino Pizzeria

Bembe

OTB Bar

Marlow & Sons

Pies & Thighs

Diner

Peter Lugers.

Whole Foods

Equinox Fitness

Apple Store.

OSLO coffee



COMMUTING OPTIONS:

Easy access to the Williamsburg Bridge

L Train at Bedford Ave and J/M Trains at Marcy Ave.

Citi Bike



PROMOTIONS:

1 month free on a 13-month lease (net rent advertised)

