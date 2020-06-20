All apartments in Brooklyn
100 S 4th St 7J

100 S 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

100 S 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Massive penthouse loft in prime Williamsburg! - Property Id: 282085

Welcome to the renowned Rocket Factory Lofts, one of Williamsburg's most-prized industrial residential loft buildings. Experience true loft-life in the heart of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhood.

RESIDENCE FEATURES:
14ft. ceilings,
Hardwood floors
Exposed concrete beams and columns
Newly renovated kitchens
Modern stainless steel appliances
Oversized picture windows
Laundry on every floor
Package room

AT YOUR DOORSTEP:
SwordsSmith clothing boutique
Randolph bar and restaurant
SESSION fitness

CLOSE BY:
Motorino Pizzeria
Bembe
OTB Bar
Marlow & Sons
Pies & Thighs
Diner
Peter Lugers.
Whole Foods
Equinox Fitness
Apple Store.
OSLO coffee

COMMUTING OPTIONS:
Easy access to the Williamsburg Bridge
L Train at Bedford Ave and J/M Trains at Marcy Ave.
Citi Bike

PROMOTIONS:
1 month free on a 13-month lease (net rent advertised)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282085
Property Id 282085

(RLNE5786712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 S 4th St 7J have any available units?
100 S 4th St 7J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 100 S 4th St 7J have?
Some of 100 S 4th St 7J's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 S 4th St 7J currently offering any rent specials?
100 S 4th St 7J isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 S 4th St 7J pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 S 4th St 7J is pet friendly.
Does 100 S 4th St 7J offer parking?
No, 100 S 4th St 7J does not offer parking.
Does 100 S 4th St 7J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 S 4th St 7J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 S 4th St 7J have a pool?
No, 100 S 4th St 7J does not have a pool.
Does 100 S 4th St 7J have accessible units?
No, 100 S 4th St 7J does not have accessible units.
Does 100 S 4th St 7J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 S 4th St 7J has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 S 4th St 7J have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 S 4th St 7J does not have units with air conditioning.
