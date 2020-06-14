All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:22 AM

100 Maspeth Avenue

100 Maspeth Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Maspeth Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-O · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
PLEASE INQUIRE FOR VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR. FACETIME/SKYPE SHOWINGS ALSO AVAILABLE.

Olive Park is one of the classic Williamsburg Condos, built in 2007, sits right across from the Cooper Park.

Unit 5-O is a 2 bedroom winged unit, with two full bathrooms and a large balcony overlooking the beautiful open views of residential Williamsburg.

Walk into the unit to discover the large living room, drenched with the afternoon sunlight! The open kitchen concept features a custom breakfast bar, ample cabinet space, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, and the in-unit laundry.

The master bedroom fits a kingsize bed, and has an en suite full bathroom, and a massive walk-in closet. You will enjoy the morning sky from your bed through the large window with unobstructed views.

The second bedroom, fits a queen size bed, and has a large closet. The window also features unobstructed views. The second bathroom, right by this bedroom, has a large soaking tub.

And when it comes to building amenities, the Olive Park is packed with convenience and luxury!

- Indoor swimming pool (natural salt)
- 24-hour doorman security & concierge (full-time front desk manager, porter, and superintendent)
- Common cold storage for grocery deliveries.
- Courtyard Zen garden with a bar and gas-range grill where you can BBQ and entertain with friends.
- Recently renovated Gym with Spa area with Jacuzzi and sauna.
- Common roof deck.
- The welcoming guest reception area includes comfy couches, fireplace & pool table.
- Recreational room that you can privately reserve to host gatherings.

The building is a short distance to the Graham Ave L train, and close to all the best entertainment Williamsburg has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Maspeth Avenue have any available units?
100 Maspeth Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Maspeth Avenue have?
Some of 100 Maspeth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Maspeth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 Maspeth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Maspeth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 100 Maspeth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 100 Maspeth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 100 Maspeth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 100 Maspeth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Maspeth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Maspeth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 100 Maspeth Avenue has a pool.
Does 100 Maspeth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 100 Maspeth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Maspeth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Maspeth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Maspeth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Maspeth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
