100 Maspeth Avenue

PLEASE INQUIRE FOR VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR. FACETIME/SKYPE SHOWINGS ALSO AVAILABLE.



Olive Park is one of the classic Williamsburg Condos, built in 2007, sits right across from the Cooper Park.



Unit 5-O is a 2 bedroom winged unit, with two full bathrooms and a large balcony overlooking the beautiful open views of residential Williamsburg.



Walk into the unit to discover the large living room, drenched with the afternoon sunlight! The open kitchen concept features a custom breakfast bar, ample cabinet space, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, and the in-unit laundry.



The master bedroom fits a kingsize bed, and has an en suite full bathroom, and a massive walk-in closet. You will enjoy the morning sky from your bed through the large window with unobstructed views.



The second bedroom, fits a queen size bed, and has a large closet. The window also features unobstructed views. The second bathroom, right by this bedroom, has a large soaking tub.



And when it comes to building amenities, the Olive Park is packed with convenience and luxury!



- Indoor swimming pool (natural salt)

- 24-hour doorman security & concierge (full-time front desk manager, porter, and superintendent)

- Common cold storage for grocery deliveries.

- Courtyard Zen garden with a bar and gas-range grill where you can BBQ and entertain with friends.

- Recently renovated Gym with Spa area with Jacuzzi and sauna.

- Common roof deck.

- The welcoming guest reception area includes comfy couches, fireplace & pool table.

- Recreational room that you can privately reserve to host gatherings.



The building is a short distance to the Graham Ave L train, and close to all the best entertainment Williamsburg has to offer.