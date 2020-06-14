100 Maspeth Avenue

Amenities
PLEASE INQUIRE FOR VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR. FACETIME/SKYPE SHOWINGS ALSO AVAILABLE.
Olive Park is one of the classic Williamsburg Condos, built in 2007, sits right across from the Cooper Park.
Unit 5-O is a 2 bedroom winged unit, with two full bathrooms and a large balcony overlooking the beautiful open views of residential Williamsburg.
Walk into the unit to discover the large living room, drenched with the afternoon sunlight! The open kitchen concept features a custom breakfast bar, ample cabinet space, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, and the in-unit laundry.
The master bedroom fits a kingsize bed, and has an en suite full bathroom, and a massive walk-in closet. You will enjoy the morning sky from your bed through the large window with unobstructed views.
The second bedroom, fits a queen size bed, and has a large closet. The window also features unobstructed views. The second bathroom, right by this bedroom, has a large soaking tub.
And when it comes to building amenities, the Olive Park is packed with convenience and luxury!
- Indoor swimming pool (natural salt)
- 24-hour doorman security & concierge (full-time front desk manager, porter, and superintendent)
- Common cold storage for grocery deliveries.
- Courtyard Zen garden with a bar and gas-range grill where you can BBQ and entertain with friends.
- Recently renovated Gym with Spa area with Jacuzzi and sauna.
- Common roof deck.
- The welcoming guest reception area includes comfy couches, fireplace & pool table.
- Recreational room that you can privately reserve to host gatherings.
The building is a short distance to the Graham Ave L train, and close to all the best entertainment Williamsburg has to offer.