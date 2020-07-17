9719 Geiger Peak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Avail Approx 7/31 ***** Renters Warehouse presents this Amazing southwest home with great proximity to golf, shopping, schools, parks and freeway access. In a gated community with a community pool. Property Features include: 1,612 square feet (approximately); Tile flooring throughout except in bedrooms, formal dining room, fireplace, built in cabinets in family/living room, a great kitchen to entertain with granite counters and dark cabinets, vaulted ceilings, Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom with separate tub and shower. PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply) and HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable.