9719 Geiger Peak Court

9719 Geiger Peak Court · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9719 Geiger Peak Court, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$1,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Avail Approx 7/31 ***** Renters Warehouse presents this Amazing southwest home with great proximity to golf, shopping, schools, parks and freeway access. In a gated community with a community pool. Property Features include: 1,612 square feet (approximately); Tile flooring throughout except in bedrooms, formal dining room, fireplace, built in cabinets in family/living room, a great kitchen to entertain with granite counters and dark cabinets, vaulted ceilings, Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom with separate tub and shower. PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply) and HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9719 Geiger Peak Court have any available units?
9719 Geiger Peak Court has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9719 Geiger Peak Court have?
Some of 9719 Geiger Peak Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9719 Geiger Peak Court currently offering any rent specials?
9719 Geiger Peak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 Geiger Peak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9719 Geiger Peak Court is pet friendly.
Does 9719 Geiger Peak Court offer parking?
No, 9719 Geiger Peak Court does not offer parking.
Does 9719 Geiger Peak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9719 Geiger Peak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 Geiger Peak Court have a pool?
Yes, 9719 Geiger Peak Court has a pool.
Does 9719 Geiger Peak Court have accessible units?
No, 9719 Geiger Peak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 Geiger Peak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9719 Geiger Peak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9719 Geiger Peak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9719 Geiger Peak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
